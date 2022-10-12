Why this deal on 5-star Sony headphones is hands down my top pick for Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale is in full force – you might think of it as Prime Day 2, day 2, if you're feeling cheeky – and with Prime Day deals this good, I think it would be remiss of the TechRadar team to tell you to wait for Black Friday.

In fact, I say strike while the iron is hot – and right now that particular (if somewhat archaic) tool is fresh from the furnace!

Why hop to it today? Because as far as I'm concerned, the best headphones deal any of us could possibly have hoped for is already live.

If you haven't heard of Sony's excellent WH-XM lineup (where have you been?) you have now – see their older siblings the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM3 for proof of their spotless reputation.

But this deal concerns the latest set! You're looking at the new hotness, namely the stunning, five-star WH-1000XM5 headphones, unveiled in May 2022 and a product that really has no business being in this or any sale in the first place. But here we are.

Right now, they're just $348 (opens in new tab) in the US, or £295 in the UK (opens in new tab), at Amazon. Want a set? Then you should move. Sharpish.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $348 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $51.99 - Sony's latest wireless over-ears only came out in May 2022 and because they're every bit as talented as the excellent WH-1000XM4 they supersede, to see them discounted at all for Prime Day Early Access is a welcome surprize. And what a deal it is! The XM5 are every inch a class-leading set of Sony cans – just check out our five-star review (opens in new tab) (note the phrase "still the best in the business"). As long as their non-folding design works for you, these are the noise cancelling headphones (opens in new tab) to beat.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: £316 £295 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £21 - It might look like a deal with a small discount, but the important part is that it's the first time we've ever seen the latest Sony five-star headphones drop below £300. It's the lowest price so far for these excellent-sounding, massively noise-stopping wireless cans – if you've been waiting for a great drop from their £349 launch price, this might be the time to jump.

This 22% saving in the UK (or 13% if you’re Stateside) on Sony’s winning 2022 cans is the best deal in Amazon’s October Prime Day shenanigans. And if you disagree, come at me. I'll wait for your suggestions.

Look, they’re the latest in the frankly game-changing and iconic WH-XM lineup, they only came out in May 2022, and because the sound and skillset is even a shade better than the cans they supersede, this Prime Day Early Access discount is a call your mom moment and then some.

Let me be clear (for I have heard them and I have loved them): the XM5 are every inch a category dominating set of Sony cans – I don't have all the time in the world to sing their praises right now but our five-star review is the place to go. See the top quote "still the best in the business"? Very that.

Any drawbacks? They don’t fold up into the headband this time around – and you shouldn't care. Neither do the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless or the Bowers & Wilkins PX8, both of which launched shortly after the XM5 – and both conspicuous by their absence in Amazon's October Prime Day extravaganza.

They will take up a bit more room than a set of earbuds. But you get a beautiful hardshell travel case, and what do you need to bring with you on your commute that’s more important than good-quality music? Believe me, the XM5 are worth bringing your big rucksack…