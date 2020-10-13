Whole Foods Amazon Prime Day $10 credit returns – here’s how to get it

The Whole Foods Amazon Prime Day promotion is back for 2020. Between your day job and hunting for Prime Day 2020 deals, the next couple of days may be too busy for a trip to the store. But we urge you to take a few minutes to do some grocery shopping, both to keep you healthy and to get your hands on some sweet Amazon credit for your deal shopping.

Amazon's latest promotion is simple: spend $10 at Whole Foods, and you'll receive an email from Amazon with a $10 credit that's available to use from now until 11:01 PST on October 15, 2020. Though hopefully, you'll use it sooner on some discounted Prime Day tech.

There are two ways to take advantage of this. The obvious way to redeem this promotion is to drive to your nearest Whole Foods and buy $10 worth of stuff. Or, you can make a Prime Now order, and make sure your order is being delivered from Whole Foods Market, not an Amazon food dispensary. That way, you can make your order without having to step away from your computer for too long.

Also, be sure to select a delivery time before the end of Prime Day at October 14th at 11:59 pm PST, or else you won't receive the credit email.

Once you receive the email, simply click "Claim your $10", and your $10 credit will automatically applied to the next Prime-eligible order you make during checkout.

What to spend your $10 credit on

$10 goes a long way during Prime Day! There are some amazingly cheap deals on Amazon tech, that will become even cheaper with your credit applied. Here are the best deals we've seen so far:

Echo Dot (3rd gen) with Alexa: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Want a voice assistant-enabled smart speaker for less? Save more than half off the retail price of the Echo Dot 3, and stream music from a range of music services. The discount comes just as Amazon is preparing to launch a new generation model of the Echo Dot.

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera gets a rare $10 price cut for Prime Day. The indoor security camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for a record-low price of $44.99. The 5-inch smart home display works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to connect with family and friends from around the world.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is just a touch off being half price for Prime Day this year, and you're able to pick up this 10.1-inch screen tablet in four different colors right now. If you're after a cheap tablet, this may be right for you.

Toshiba 32-inch HD smart TV: $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

