Where to buy the iPhone X in the UAE

Apple’s latest (and supposedly greatest) phone is finally here – the company has started to fulfill its pre-orders for the iPhone X, and customers are giddy with happiness over their precious new toy. We’ve already had our play around with the iPhone X, so if you’ve finally given in to the hype and want to get your own iPhone X, there are a few places you can still grab one from.

Directly from Apple

This is a no-brainer. You can jump onto Apple’s online store to pick up your snazzy new iPhone X, starting from AED 4,099 for a 64GB version. The only catch? You’ll have to wait 3-4 weeks for it to be delivered to you, so if you’re not the patient kind, then you’ll have to give them a pass.

You can also drop into your nearest Apple store to check for availability, but expect there to be limited stock with similar wait times for new units. You can also check online if your existing iPhone is eligible for a trade-in offer with Apple.

Etisalat

Pre-orders for the iPhone X with Etisalat kicked off from November 3rd, and the phone is available to purchase online and in select Etisalat stores. Customers can opt to purchase an iPhone X with the flexible smart pay plans on a 12, 18 or 24 months contract. iPhone X (64GB) can be purchased for as low as AED 185 and iPhone X (256GB) for AED 215 under the 24 month smart pay plan.



iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus customers who are subscribed to the ‘iPhone for life’ program and have completed their 12 month contract will have the opportunity to enjoy a free upgrade to iPhone X. A new subscription to the ‘iPhone for life' program is also available for all new customers who purchase iPhone X on the 18 or 24 month Smartpay offer.

You can also purchase the handset directly for AED 4,099 (64GB), but as of the time of writing, it’s already out of stock on Etisalat’s website.

du

With du, customers can get 18GB data each month and 600 flexible minutes along with their brand new iPhone X when they sign up for a 24 month ‘iPhone every year’ program from du. This essentially entitles you to a new iPhone every year (assuming Apple announces a new phone in that year). The phone itself is available for AED 4,099 upfront, but as expected stocks are unavailable online at the time of writing.

Souq.com

There are a number of sellers on Souq.com that are selling the iPhone X, but prices start at AED 4,800 for a 6GB iPhone X (with FaceTime). No doubt that prices for the iPhone X are going to remain quite steep until stocks are back in official channels, so expect to pay a premium until then. Just be careful of who you’re buying the phones from, and ensure that the package is sealed and that warranty is valid.

Noon.com

New ecommerce giant Noon.com is selling the iPhone X from AED 4,700, with promises of next-day delivery. So if you’re willing to splurge the extra bit, you could have your shiny new iPhone X as early as tomorrow.

Carrefour

Surprisingly, Carrefour still has a few units of the iPhone X in stock (as of time of writing), retailing for AED 4,099. You can purchase it online and have it delivered within two business days – the short wait time is a small price to pay for not having to pay an exorbitant amount for the phone in the first place.

Axiom Telecom

It’s a similar story over at Axiom Telecom, with the 64GB model retailing for AED 4,099 with 2-hour delivery being available for select locations. Again however, they’re currently out of stock on all models.

Sharaf DG

While the iPhone X is in stock at Sharaf DG (according to their website), their delivery is slated for 4-6 weeks, which tells a different story. Expect normal prices to start from AED 4,099 for a 64GB model.

Jacky’s Electronics

If they top up their stocks again, you can get the 64GB iPhone from Jacky’s Electronics for AED 4,099 – you’ll just have to sit through the 4-5 week delivery window.

Letstango.com

With a dispatch date of 15th November, you can pre-order the iPhone X at Letstango.com, with prices from AED 4,799 for a 64GB version.