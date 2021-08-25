Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock: consoles will be for sale twice today – here's what time

The Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock time today will be sent to you by our PS5 and Xbox restock tracker Matt Swider. He'll send you an alert when consoles are in stock in the US – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. The current times for the consoles to go live, according to our tracking, is 12pm EDT and also at 9pm EDT if there are consoles left over. That reflects Walmart's previous plan, though a Wednesday restock is rare for the American retailer.

Here's how to get the PS5 and Xbox Series X restock alerts today:

How to buy PS5 and Xbox restocks ► When is the next restock? Follow our PS5 and Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider and turn on notifications for instant restock news. It's the fastest way to get PS5 and Xbox stock updates. ► Never buy from other Twitter users – ever. They're all scams. Only buy from the US stores Matt alerts you about. No one will sell a PS5 or Xbox for just $550. ► Need help? Tune into our Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock live stream video to get live coaching next time so you know how to secure your console of choice.

What to do today: Click on this screenshot of this example of a Walmart PS5 restock alert from Matt Swider and turn on notifications (that little bell icon) for instant alerts. This is what you'll see when there's the PS5 is in stock.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock time today

PS5 and Xbox Series X date and time: August 25 at 12pm EDT / 9am PDT

There may be a second Walmart restock at 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT

The restocks are online-only

The official Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock time is 12pm EDT / 9am PDT, and the American retailer will be selling the consoles for MSRP. But that's not all.

There may be a second nighttime restock at Walmart, according to our sources, with another batch of PS5 and Xbox consoles live at 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT.

These are abnormal PS5 and Xbox restock times for Walmart and Wednesday is an abnormal day for the retailer. It usually does a PS5 restock date on Thursdays (but not every Thursday), and it's usually at 3pm EDT.

Like past Walmart restocks, these are online-only purchases with ship-to-home deliveries that have now pushed into early October 2021. The first morning restock did have dates a bit sooner, with September 22, 2021 being very popular. Sometimes Walmart does deliver sooner than the estimated date.

Our Walmart PS5 buying guide remains unchanged

Update: While the times have changed, our Walmart guide remains the same. Here's what to do to get the PS5 and Xbox Series X in your cart.

Walmart is the most popular retailer in the US, so consoles sell out quickly when the PS5 is in stock. This is one case in which the mobile app is the hero and the website is the sidekick. We'll explain how and why you should use both during a PS5 drop at Walmart.

Go to the Walmart link we tweet from our tracker – right at the 12pm EDT restock time (and again at 9pm EDT in case you fail to secure a PS5 or Xbox during the first hour-long restock).

Open it up in both the Walmart app (on your phone) and a browser (preferably a computer).

Use the browser to determine if PS5 / Xbox is in stock at Walmart (it'll go in and out of stock in waves (sometimes the computer is better than the app, but rarely).

Use the mobile app to tap checkout. It'll give you an error message if it can't be added to your cart. Dismiss that dialogue box and tap again (the app is usually better since you don't have to refresh).

Key tip: Line up the "Sorry" dialogue box's "dismiss" button with the "add to cart" button by scrolling down. This will allow you to incessantly tap both "dismiss" and "add to cart" and save you so much time .

Line up the "Sorry" dialogue box's "dismiss" button with the "add to cart" button by scrolling down. This will allow you to tap both "dismiss" and "add to cart" . Continue to monitor the website to see when restock times are posted (this is where the computer browser is helpful). It usually happens in 10-minute increments, but even if Walmart claims another restock time at 12:10, sometimes they don't stick to it, so don't stop tapping the app.