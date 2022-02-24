PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at Walmart today - all you need to know

A PS5 and Xbox Series X restock will take place today at Walmart from 12pm ET / 9am PT. Once again, though, both PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles will be available exclusively to Walmart+ members. Below, we've got all the information you need, plus how to get yourself signed up and be ready for this morning's drop. You can also find more regular updates on our PS5 restock live blog.

The first step if you're not already a member, then, is to sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95 per month. That may be a significant price to pay when you aren't even guaranteed to get a console, but since Walmart introduced this requirement it's been one of the best retailers for PS5 or Xbox Series X restocks. It can help make the whole process a lot smoother and does a little to discourage bots or scalpers. Other benefits include first dibs at other events such as today's Walmart+ Early Access sale that includes big discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances, furniture and more.

GET ACCESS TO WALMART PS5 + XBOX SERIES X RESTOCKS Sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95

You need a Walmart+ membership to get access to the retailer's next PS5 and Xbox Series X restock later today. Consoles will almost certainly sell out during this early access period so you need to be a member to have the best chance of getting one. Unfortunately, a free trial doesn't count, but you can cancel it immediately after securing a console or keep your membership benefits including exclusive sale access, free shipping and discounted fuel prices.

All signed up? Good stuff. When the time comes, you can follow the links to each console below and be ready to hit that buy button on the PS5 or Xbox Series X once the restock begins. It's a shame to see the retailer use this method as no one enjoys paying more cash to allow themselves to get a console. It can help make the whole process a lot smoother, though, and does a little to discourage bots or scalpers.

A couple of quick tips. Sort your membership, open the required store pages and login to your Walmart account way before the restock begins. You don't want to be caught out doing any of these once it's underway as you can be sure the site will struggle with demand. Another potential helpful trick is to pay using PayPal, as this will take you off Walmart's busy payment servers and decrease the chance of running into errors during the processing stage.

We hope everything goes to plan and you come away with a PS5 or Xbox Series X this morning. If you are successful, definitely check out some cheap PS5 games or an Xbox Game Pass deal to go with it.

Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock

PS5: $499 at Walmart

Six weeks after the previous restock, the PS5 will be available again today at Walmart from 12pm ET / 9am PT. It's another exclusive drop for Walmart+ members. We're sure these will sell out in rapid time - as they have countless times before - so get yourself signed up (if you haven't already) and be ready to refresh the store page through this link once the time arrives.

PS5 (Digital Edition): $399 at Walmart

The PS5 Digital Edition costs $100 less than the main PS5 but it doesn't include a disc tray so you will have to buy all of your games digitally. Fewer of these consoles are manufactured so it's a lot harder to get one during a restock.

Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart

What if you want the Xbox Series X instead? Walmart will have a restock of Microsoft's latest console at 12pm ET / 9am PT as well. There may be an option to purchase through the Xbox All Access program, which allows you to pay off the console in monthly instalments but this won't be clear until this restock is live. This process is a lot longer and requires a credit check. too so paying upfront will get you through the checkout faster and help you avoid running into any site errors.

The last drop we saw at Walmart before this was a month and a half ago on January 13 - that's one of the biggest waits we've seen for a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock in the US for some time.

It doesn't beat Amazon, though, which hasn't had either console on sale since the end of 2021. There's some expectation it will follow Walmart with a restock today or tomorrow, so stick with our PS5 restock live blog for regular updates. You can also check out our hubs dedicated to where to buy the PS5 and where to buy the Xbox Series X for all the retailers to follow.