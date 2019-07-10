Vodafone's super cheap fibre broadband deals just got even cheaper

For those who have been scouring the internet market and are now considering cashing in on Vodafone's super cheap fibre broadband deals, the offer at hand just got even better.

Offering up some of the cheapest fibre prices on the market, Vodafone was already comfortably sat in the position of the cheapest well-known internet provider. But now, after cutting the price down by an extra pound a month, its deals just improved again.

You can see this cut price Vodafone broadband deal down below, or check out our guide to the best broadband deals to compare it to the rest of the options when it comes to internet.

Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | £9.99 activation | £21pm

Vodafone has been offering cheap broadband to the UK for a while now and it just got even cheaper. It might only be by £1 a month but when it was already so affordable before, that extra bit of saving is more than welcomed. With this package you're getting speeds averaging 35Mb and a discount for those who are existing Vodafone mobile customers.

Want more with your broadband?

While this is one of the best, affordable fibre broadband deals around, you can technically go even cheaper. Thanks to a reward card offer from Plusnet, you can knock monthly bills down from £23.99 to an effective price of £20.65, putting it just below Vodafone.

Or for the absolute cheapest price on fibre, Onestream is offering monthly costs of just £18.99. However, this deal does also offer the lowest average fibre speeds on the market at 17Mb. Onestream also has the UK's cheapest internet at a monthly price of £13.99

Finally, for those who want an added extra with their internet, BT could be the way to go. It costs £31.99 a month but comes with a £30 BT reward card and a £80 M&S voucher on top of its 50Mb fibre speeds.