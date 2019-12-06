Viveport Infinity store adds support for Oculus Quest

HTC has announced that Viveport Infinity, its VR gaming subscription service, will now offer support for the Oculus Quest virtual reality headset through the Oculus Link beta.

Since launching back in April 2019, Vive's monthly subscription service has offered a huge library of over 8,000 VR games and titles to compatible headsets, allowing VR headset owners an alternative method of paying for VR aside from individual purchases.

The Viveport Infinity subscription service costs $12.99/£12.99 per month, but you can try it out now at no cost as part of a 14-day free trial.

Viveport Infinity has previously supported every major VR headset including the Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S, Index, and Windows Mixed Media devices. Now it's added the Oculus Quest to the fold too, many more users can take advantage of its huge choice of VR content.

The Oculus Quest is one of the best VR headsets on the market right now. Up until this week, the only major drawback has been you can only play a limited selection of Oculus Quest games – but all that changed with the launch of the Oculus Link beta.

This is a way to tether a Quest headset with a PC in order to play Oculus Rift and Rift S games. This opens up so much more scope for Quest owners and this is how they can now access Viveport Infinity too.

What this means is, you'll need a Quest headset, a PC that's powerful enough to run VR software, a VR headset cable and a Viveport Infinity subscription to get started.

This is a significant development because you don't have to choose between the untethered, comfy and mobile experience of the Oculus Quest and having access to Viveport Infinity's excellent selection of VR content anymore.

This is the latest in a series of exciting updates and new features that Oculus has added to the Quest headset.

Another we're looking forward to is hand tracking, which will be added through a firmware update in 2020. This will enable you to do away with controllers altogether and use your hands instead.

If executed well, this could make VR gaming and other VR experiences feel way more natural and intuitive. It's not hard to imagine a small yet significant tech update like this turning occasional VR users into more dedicated fans and, potentially, even changing the minds of those who have previously been apprehensive about virtual reality altogether.