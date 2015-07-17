WIN! a pair of tickets to see The Gunman in Dolby Atmos

Remember Taken? Of course you do. Now, picture it in your head but imagine Liam Neeson is now Sean Penn, and instead of hunting hostages in Paris, we're searching for redemption on the streets of London - with occasional flashbacks to that time he assassinated someone in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

You're now imagining The Gunman.

With supporting roles from Idris Elba, Ray Winstone, Mark Rylance and Javier Bardem it's an explosive lineup, and to celebrate the film's DVD release, Studio Canal UK is holding a special screening of The Gunman where you'll be able to experience it with the full Dolby Atmos sound experience.

The screening will take place at the Dolby Atmos HQ in Soho Square, London, at 6:30pm on July 20, and we've got five pairs of tickets to give away. There will be pizza, drinks, and explosions that sound so real you might wet yourself. If you fancy winning yourself a pair of tickets, just answer the question below. The competition closes Monday morning.