There's still time to grab your Valentine's Day tech gifts at Walmart: cheap Apple Watch, Beats and iPad deals

There's still time to grab last minute Valentine's Day gifts from Walmart's latest sale. Plus, you'll benefit from fantastic speedy delivery with a range of tech right now, meaning you'll be well prepared for the big day. We've spotted loads of fantastic tech included in Walmart's Valentine's Day gift guides for a discounted price, making now a great time to grab the one you love something they've really been after (or simply treat yourself and grab some cheap Valentine's Day flowers to keep them happy).

While it may be unconventional to wrap up a drone, iPad, or headphones for your loved ones on the most romantic day of the year, you'll find some excellent prices in the latest sales, making it easier than ever to treat them this year. Plus, it's easy to spend the same amount on flowers and chocolates, so why not treat them to something they'll use year-round.

Whether your partner is looking for a new laptop bag with handy Qi charging capabilities or a new pair of running headphones, you'll find it all right here in our roundup of Walmart's best Valentine's Day sales.

Latest Valentine's Day sales from Walmart

Motile vegan leather laptop tote bag with Qi charging | $138 $69.99 at Walmart

Motile create budget laptops that pack high-end specs into a low price tag, but Walmart is offering their selection of laptop bags and backpacks in their Valentine's Day sales. This vegan leather tote bag comes with its own laptop case and a 10,000 mAh Qi-certified wireless charger built into the phone slot. You can also grab a matching tablet envelope case for $24.99.

View Deal

Motile laptop backpack with Qi charging | $98 $64.99 at Walmart

This similar laptop backpack offers the same Qi charging capabilities as the tote bag above. It's a basic design but it's been created for functionality above all else and offers a wide range of pockets and pouches for all your tech as well as an ergonomic style with padded shoulder straps.

View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3: $ 199.99 $79 at Walmart

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for only $80 at Walmart, a saving of $111. It's not the cheapest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds, but it's pretty close. This price is on a selection of colorful buds, but you can pick up the black pair for $199 right now as well. View Deal

Fluxx FX3 LED hoverboard | $199 $99 at Walmart

This UL certified Fluxx hoverboard is $100 off right now in Walmart's Valentine's Day sales. You're picking up a self-balancing hoverboard, making this upgraded board easier to ride. The board can take adults up to 200lbs in weight and can reach speeds of 6.5mph.

View Deal

Contixo F22 drone | $199.99 $129.99 at Walmart

If your partner is interested in photography but has never got their hands on a drone, this Contixo F22 quadcopter offers the perfect starting point. There's plenty of features packed into this low price tag, offering a 1080p WiFi camera with altitude hold, first person view, GPS, and auto hover features.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 - 38mm | GPS | $199 $189 at Walmart

This cellular 38mm Apple Watch deal is sitting at its lowest price yet on Walmart right now. That means you're saving more than ever on the GPS smartwatch packed with Apple integration and features.



View Deal

Bose SoundSport true wireless earbuds | $249 $199 at Walmart

The Bose SoundSport true wireless earbuds are $50 off in Walmart's Valentine's Day sales. That's a great saving on the earbuds designed to take on any workout with a lightweight feel and volume-optimized EQ.

View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

A 4K TV for under $200 is always a fantastic deal, and with this Sceptre coming in at just $189.99 you're picking up a fantastic TV for far less this Valentine's Day.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 - pink | $349 $279 at Walmart

The Bose QuietComfort headphones have quickly become synonymous with fantastic noise cancellation and premium audio quality. You're grabbing a decent discount as well in the Valentine's Day sales, with $70 off this pink model.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB | $279 at Walmart

Get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $279 at Walmart. The powerful tablet packs 32GB of storage and provides an all-day battery life. That's more than enough for streaming your favorite shows and grabbing a few work and entertainment apps along the way.



View Deal

iPad 9.7-inch (2018) WiFi + Cellular 128GB | $559 $399 at Walmart

Coming in $30 cheaper than we saw it over Black Friday, this 2018 iPad offers 128GB of storage with WiFi and cellular capabilities for just $399. That's plenty of space for all your entertainment downloads, music, documents and a few high-performance apps for an amazing price this week at Walmart.

View Deal

GoPro Hero 7 Black | $399 $319 at Walmart

If you're really looking to treat a photographer in your life, this GoPro Hero 7 Black is $60 off in Walmart's Valentine's Day sales. Packed full of features and capable of shooting some fantastic video, the Hero 7 Black is the top tier of its generation. You can pick up the latest model, the Hero 8 Black, for $349.

View Deal

Shop all Valentine's Day sales at Walmart

Shop all Valentine's Day sales at Amazon

With the big day fast approaching, there's plenty of amazing offers to take advantage of before V-Day hits. Check out our favorite Valentine's Day flower delivery services or the best photo books around.