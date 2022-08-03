Upcoming Moto G32 is similar to Moto G42 and Moto G52, expect for the display

Audio player loading…

Motorola is launching its next phone in the G series in India on August 9. Moto G32 comes as the successor to Moto G31, and sits below Moto G52 and Moto G42 in terms of pricing. But this phone borrows heavily from both the phones that it almost seems like just another variant of Moto G42.

The teaser page for the phone is already up on Flipkart (opens in new tab). It reveals everything that we need to know about the device.

Moto G32: key features and specifications

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Moto G32 will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It can be seen as a downgrade from its predecessor Moto G31 as that phone came with a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

It comes with a design different from other recent Moto phones, with the camera array going for design that we would normally see in Realme phones. The phone comes in two colors, Mineral Gray and Satin Silver.

The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC. It is not the most powerful chipset in the segment, and it is not really an upgrade over Mediatek Helio G85 SoC on Moto G31.

Coming to the cameras, there is a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. There is support for stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It is one of the only phones in the segment to come with stereo speaker support.

The phone comes with Android 12 out of the box, a near-stock Android experience much like you get in the Pixels. Motorola promises an update to Android 13, with 3 years of security updates also promised.

Moto G52, Moto G42 & Moto G32 - All too similar

Motorola first released the Moto G52 in India, which came with similar features and specs as Moto G32. Then came Moto G42, which didn't really have much difference in specs or features to Moto G42. Now Moto G32 is coming, with almost the same feature set.

The only real difference is in the displays. Moto G52 has a 90Hz POLED display, Moto G42 has a 60Hz AMOLED display and Moto G32 has a 90Hz LCD display. The rest of the features remain the same. All three phones are powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, come with the same camera setup and also battery sizes remain the same.

Motorola could have at least switched the SoCs for the phones. But there is a different way to look at this, by launching similar phones with minimal difference, the brand is brining down the features from a segment above to a lower segment.

Motorola G31 was a successful phone for Motorola in India, owing to the pricing of the phone. We need to wait for the pricing of the phone to be revealed to know if this is indeed a worthy successor to Moto G31.