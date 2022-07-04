Moto G42 Launches in India, comes with 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display & SD680 SoC

Audio player loading…

Motorola launches the newest member of their G series of smartphones, the Moto G42. This phone resembles the Moto G52 a lot, barring a couple key differences it essentially feels like the same phone. This phone is launched at a price of Rs. 13,999 and it will go on sale from 12 noon July 11.

The Moto G42 comes with the usual Moto G family design aesthetics, with the triple camera array on the back and the Moto logo in the centre. But unlike past Moto phones where the fingerprint sensor is incorporated into the back of the phone, this one has it on the side.

Moto G42 pricing and availability

(Image credit: Motorola/Flipkart)

Moto G42 has three different colours, Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose. And it is only available in a single variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, and it is priced at Rs. 13,999. There is also an introductory card offer for SBI Cards of Rs. 1000, which makes the price Rs. 12,999 when buying the phone with SBI credit cards.

The phone will be available on Flipkart (opens in new tab) and it will go on sale from 11th of July 12PM. It will also be available in select retail stores.

Moto G42 specifications and features

Moto G42 comes with a 6.4inch AMOLED display, which supports DCI-P3 colour gamut and goes up to 700 nits in brightness.

It is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is an adequately powered SoC for the budget. It comes in a single variant, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Talking about the camera side, it comes with a triple camera setup. With a 50MP sensor doing the primary duty. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. And there is a 16MP sensor for selfies.

This phone also comes with a stereo speaker setup, with Dolby Atmos support. Coupled with the Full HD+ AMOLED display, this phone surely will be a treat to use for multimedia use.

A 5000mAh battery keeps the G42 going, supported by a 20W TurboPower charger included in the box. It comes with a triple slot for its support for dual SIM cards and a MicroSD card.

Moto G42 comes with Android 12 out of the box, with a near stock experience. Moto promises an upgrade to Android 13 when it launches and also 3 years of security updates.

Why buy Moto G42 when there is Moto G52?

(Image credit: Moto)

As we said earlier, Moto G42 does come with a lot of similarities with Moto G52. The main difference being the display. Moto G52 has a 6.6-inch FHD+ POLED display with 90Hz refresh rate while G42 is having a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. Charging speed is the next difference, G42 has a 20W charger while G52 has a 30W one.

What this means for you is that, you can get a better phone if you choose Moto G52 if you spend Rs. 500 than what you would pay for Moto G42. You are getting a higher refresh rate AMOLED display and also get faster charging speeds. Grab Moto G52 from Flipkart here (opens in new tab).