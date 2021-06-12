This weekend's gaming laptop deals feature the first RX 6800M to hit the market

While desktop users scramble to get their hands on any GPU possible, things are looking rather rosy indeed for mobile gamers with a number of excellent premium gaming laptop deals to consider this weekend.

There's one new release in particular that's got us really, really excited here at TechRadar - this Asus ROG Strix G15 for $1,649 at Best Buy. This is the first gaming laptop we've seen to feature an AMD Radeon RX 6800M - the most powerful mobile GPU from the well-known silicone giant.

Put simply, the RX 6800M should put out frames just shy of rival Nvidia's RTX 3080 and most likely exceed the RTX 3070 - although it's worth noting there aren't many benchmarks yet. Still, considering you're easily looking at $2,500 at least for a similarly specced RTX 3080 gaming laptop deal, this G15 is looking like great value.

The Asus G15 also features a Ryzen 9-5900HX, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, so it's definitely not being let down in any other area either. If it's a little out of your budget, however, then you could also consider this Asus Zephyrus M15 for $1,299.99 (was $1,549) - a slightly weaker machine with its RTX 2060, but one that's featuring a gorgeous 4K display.

Razer also has a number of great gaming laptop deals to check out this weekend, which we've included just down below alongside full savings amounts. If you're visiting from outside the US, see the best sales in your region just below.

Premium gaming laptop deals this weekend

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: $1,649.99 at Best Buy

This Asus G15 is one of the first gaming laptops to hit the market to feature the brand new RX 6800M graphics card - the very best mobile GPU from team red. If that alone wasn't enough to consider this new flagship machine from Asus, then the AMD Ryzen 9-5900HX, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD really round out the specs to make what's possibly one of the best value high-end gaming laptops around right now.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 gaming laptop: $1,549 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Also on sale in this weekend's gaming laptop deals is this slightly older ROG Zephyrus M15 at Best Buy. This one's dropping down to an RTX 2060 graphics card but really makes up for it by offering a stunning 4K display. On top of that, you're also bagging a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i7-10750H in a very premium chassis indeed. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop: $2,299 $1,699.99 at Razer

Save $600 - Speaking of premium machines, Razer is also offering up a ton of awesome gaming laptop deals this weekend including this 2020 Blade 15 Base model. This one's also featuring a 4K display, Intel Core i7-10750H, and 16GB of RAM, although it's also managing to pack in an RTX 2070. Those are some pretty top-flight specs, although the main attraction here is the stunning all-aluminum design for sure.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop: $2,599 $1,999.99 at Razer

Save $600 - And finally, for those who are really looking for something special, consider this 2020 Razer Blade 15 Advanced model. This one doesn't have the 4K display like the Base model above (swapping to a 300Hz 1080p), but what it does have is an upgraded RTX 2070 Super GPU and Intel Core i7-108750H. Simply put this one's a very powerful machine indeed, even if it is a little older now.View Deal



