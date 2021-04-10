This weekend's Dell XPS 13 deals feature Core i7 models for incredibly cheap prices

There are two Dell XPS 13 deals this weekend at the official Dell store that you simply won't want to miss if you're currently shopping around for a premium ultrabook - both of which are packing Core i7 processors and huge price cuts.

This Dell XPS 13 for $800.99 (was $1,149.99) and this Dell XPS 13 Touch for $899.99 (was $1,349.99) are easily some of the best Dell XPS 13 deals we've seen all year with discounts surpassing even those we saw over Black Friday 2020.

With Intel Core i7 processors, 16GB of RAM, and in the case of the 13 Touch model - a 512GB SSD, these two machines are a cut above the usual XPS 13 deals you see at this price point, which normally feature an Intel Core i5 or equivalent.

In a nutshell, you're getting a lot of power on tap with these ultrabooks and they're a great buy if you want a quality laptop for both work or casual use. Worth bearing in mind, however, is these aren't the latest models (see that here), and therefore don't quite have that fancy bezel-less display from corner to corner. Still, these slightly older XPS 13 laptops are still stunning with their carbon fiber trimmings, plus they're also coming in at - one average - around $500 cheaper than the latest models with Core i7 processors.

Dell XPS 13 deals this weekend

Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 16GB RAM): $1,149.99 $800.99 at Dell

Save $349 - It's not every day you see such a premium ultrabook with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD go for as little as this but Dell's latest deals are absolutely exceptional. If you're looking for a versatile machine that's equally at home with work or play, this XPS 13 is a great option.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch (Core i7, 16GB RAM): $1,349.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $450 - Alternatively, you could spend a little more this weekend and bag yourself this upgraded XPS 13. Not only does this machine have a touchscreen display, Core i7 processor, and 16GB of RAM, but it's also got a 512GB SSD - a worthwhile upgrade for those thinking about storing tons of content on their drives.View Deal

