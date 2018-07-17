This Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB microSD card price drop is incredible

If you're in the market for a new phone, you could do a lot, lot worse that the phone of 2017.

Yes, you might argue that it's a little bit older, but with a little age comes an incredible price drop: the midnight black 64GB version of the Galaxy S8 is down to just £439 - a massive saving on the rest of the market, which has it at £489 at the cheapest, so you're already getting £50 off.

That alone would be enough to make it an easy sale, but into the mix is a Samsung Evo Plus 64GB microSD card - bringing the internal storage up to a huge 128GB. For this price, that's pretty unstoppable.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.

But it's ooooold....

Think this is a phone that's past it? Think again. If you check out our list of the best smartphones to buy at the moment, you'll see both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus still nestled in there, as they've stood the test of time well.

Here why it still rocks: our Samsung Galaxy S8 review breaks it down

They bring excellent cameras, strong build quality and good battery life - but the main thing is the screen, where you've got Samsung's market-leading Super AMOLED technology fitted into one of the first 'low-bezel' screens to land on shop shelves.

You're basically sacrificing power in the CPU (something that many might not be too bothered about) but the only thing we should mention is the fingerprint scanner issues.

Not that it doesn't work, but that it's in an odd place high up on the rear by the camera. It takes some getting used to hitting this with your finger (Samsung has fixed this with the Galaxy S9) but one you've learned it the muscle memory takes over.

So there you go - the phone of 2017 available for a stellar price. If you've been on the fence... get off it and grab this deal while you can.

