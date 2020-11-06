This new Windows 10 bug could be bad news for gamers

Users of the Xbox Game Bar may have noticed a few issues after a recent update of Windows 10, and it seems the latest bug to plague the Microsoft operating system is crashing the Xbox Game Bar on launch, and even completely blocking some users completely.

The error message appearing on screen reads 0x803F8001, and appears to be caused by a server-side change made to Windows 10 on November 5. The bug is a global issue and only affects users with Windows 10 version 1809 or later, so if you utilize the Xbox Game Bar and haven't updated your machine yet, it may be best to hold off until the error is resolved

Xbox Game Bar issue is a widespread one. It's most probably something something on Microsoft's side. Here's a megathread: https://t.co/KODcpKALtxNovember 6, 2020

No solution yet

At the time of writing, there doesn’t appear to be a fix for the issue, with forums filling with user reports and complaints. It also isn’t apparent what’s actually causing the issue, and no official statement from Microsoft has been made.

We’ve contacted Microsoft for a response, but until then, this unfortunately looks to be a case of simply waiting it out.

Take a look at our guide for the best gaming PCs available in 2020

Via Windows Latest