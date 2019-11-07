This MacBook Pro for $300 off is the best pre-Black Friday deal we've seen so far

Apple has got an absolutely killer early Black Friday deal for the MacBook Pro, cutting a huge $300 off the 15-inch version.
This means, if you're looking to buy the most powerful MacBook ever made (and in our opinion one of the best laptops ever as well), then there's little reason to wait until Black Friday 2019 or Cyber Monday 2019, as we really can't imagine the price for this laptop dropping any further.
Only a few days ago, Best Buy cut the price of the MacBook Pro as well, but that was 'only' a $200 discount. Amazon has undercut a key rival by quite a bit, it seems.
Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560X
$2,799.99 $2,599.99 at Amazon
Amazon has cut $300 off the price of the MacBook Pro model that comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU. This is $100 cheaper than Best Buy's similar offer.View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM
$1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon
If you're not after the most powerful model of MacBook Pro, then this offer for the 13-inch model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and integrated graphics is well worth considering, with a brilliant $200 off.View Deal
You may not find better MacBook deals on Black Friday itself, but if you're looking for laptops from other manufacturers, we also have a guide on the best Black Friday laptop deals that have already gone live, so you don't have to wait until the end of November to begin bargain hunting.
- The best laptop deals in October 2019