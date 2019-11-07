This MacBook Pro for $300 off is the best pre-Black Friday deal we've seen so far

Apple has got an absolutely killer early Black Friday deal for the MacBook Pro, cutting a huge $300 off the 15-inch version.

This means, if you're looking to buy the most powerful MacBook ever made (and in our opinion one of the best laptops ever as well), then there's little reason to wait until Black Friday 2019 or Cyber Monday 2019, as we really can't imagine the price for this laptop dropping any further.

Only a few days ago, Best Buy cut the price of the MacBook Pro as well, but that was 'only' a $200 discount. Amazon has undercut a key rival by quite a bit, it seems.

You may not find better MacBook deals on Black Friday itself, but if you're looking for laptops from other manufacturers, we also have a guide on the best Black Friday laptop deals that have already gone live, so you don't have to wait until the end of November to begin bargain hunting.