This MacBook Pro Black Friday deal is a serious steal

If you're looking for one of the best Black Friday MacBook Pro deals in the US right now, one of the top offers we've seen so far is this deal from Amazon, which is offering $150 off the 2020 M1-powered MacBook Pro.

It's one of many great Black Friday deals we've already seen, including a number of superb offers on Apple's MacBook Pro devices.

MacBook Pro (2020, 13-inch, M1) | $1,499 MacBook Pro (2020, 13-inch, M1) | $1,499 $1,349 at Amazon

Save $150 - Apple blew us away when it launched the MacBook Pro with its own custom Apple M1 chip last year. Not only was it more powerful than most Intel U-series chips, but battery life is incredible too - and with 8GB RAM, this beast is $150 off at Amazon now!

For just $1,349 (down from the original price of $1,499), you're getting one of the most powerful Apple MacBook Pro devices around today, powered by the company's M1 chip, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

There's also the Magic Keyboard interface, Touch Bar, 13-inch Retina display with True Tone technology, and a custom-designed T2 Security Chip. We gave the 2020 MacBook Pro 4/5 stars in our review, noting its ability to handle anything you may throw at it.

