This HyperX Cloud Mix deal sees $25 knocked off the premium gaming headset

Looking for a premium gaming headset at a discount? Then you may want check out this HyperX Cloud Mix deal from Amazon as part of its Prime Day deals 2020. The retailer has knocked $25 off the Mix, making it just $129.99. (Not in the US? Then scroll down for the best Corsair Void RGB Elite gaming headset prices in your region).

While over $100 is still a lot for a gaming headset, it's a decent discount given that the HyperX Cloud Mix is usually priced around $160. Not only that, much the Mix is a fantastic premium PC gaming headset, offering clean sound, quality construction, AptX support and a detachable boom mic.

You can use the Mix either wired or wireless, and with a range of platforms including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, VR devices, and other platforms with 3.5mm ports.

We found issues with justifying the headset's usual high price but, with Amazon's discount, the Mix looks considerably more appealing.

Check out our full Hyper X Cloud Mix review.

