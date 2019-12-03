This exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle is red hot and will be gone by sundown

Walmart has saved an extra special Nintendo Switch bundle deal for those of you that missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. It's a bit of a stunner too. Ladies and gentlemen, allow us to present the return of the Mario Red Nintendo Switch.

Of course, the console itself is as grey as ever, but the pair of Mario Red Joy-Cons (darker than the neon red of the red/blue pairings usually seen) in the box were previously only available with the limited edition bundle that launched alongside Super Mario Odyssey. Otherwise, you had to import them as they're not on general sale in the USA.

There's no Mario game included here, but it's way cheaper than that bundle was back then. For $299, you're getting the console, limited edition controllers, a Mario and Bowser Edition carry case and $20 of credit to spend on the Nintendo eShop.

There's no mention of model number for the Switch, so it's difficult to ascertain if this is definitely the new version with an increased battery. But given the design layout of the box on the Walmart listing page, with an all-red background and the position of the TV in the image, we'd say this probably is the new version as it looks like the redesigned box on the newer version as opposed to the original launch model.

Given other stores are charging $299 for the basic Switch console on its own, we're loving the extra value here thanks to the extras and those oh so elusive Mario Red Joy-Cons in this Walmart-exclusive deal. If you want to stand out with a rare set of Switch controllers, this is a sweet bundle.

