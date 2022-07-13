This $110 Prime Day adjustable dumbbell deal is better than Bowflex SelecTech

There are plenty of Prime Day deals out there to help you track your activity and run faster - even if the running shoe deals are a bit of a minefield. But what about building muscle?

The old-fashioned York iron weights look great and will last forever, but spinlock dumbbells take ages to change weight plates. Quick-change weights such as the best-in-class Bowflex SelecTech dumbbells can do it with a twist of a dial on the handle, allowing you to seamlessly raise or lower the weight of your dumbbells on the fly. No more stopping and struggling to get the darn clip off in between sets.

A set of two Bowflex SelecTech 53lbs dumbbells have been discounted from $549.00 to $429.00 (opens in new tab) in the Amazon Prime Day deals bonanza. However, this is still very expensive for a set of dumbbells. A cheaper option is this AOTOB dumbbells deal, which can get you a set of two 55lbs quick-change dumbbells for $239.99 (opens in new tab), or a set of two 25lbs dumbbells for just $109.99 (opens in new tab), saving you $90.

(opens in new tab) AOTOB 25lbs adjustable dumbbells | $199.99 now $109.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $90 - 45% off this set of adjustable dumbbells. Both dumbbells are stored on separate handy stands, with interlocking weights stood up just like the Bowflex models. Perfect for beginners, or you could get the 55lbs model, which is great for stronger lifters.

If you opt for the 25lbs model, which is all many beginners will need to start their fitness journey, you'll be getting a whole lot of bang for your buck at $109.99. Two cheap 25lbs quick-change dumbbells are an incredibly versatile piece of kit, helping you train your arms, shoulders, back, chest, legs and core. Dumbbells might be the single best piece of home muscle-building kit you can get.



The host of user reviews below the listing rate the weights a solid five stars (well, 4.8), comparing favorably to Bowflex. Overwhelmingly positive user reviews are often cause for alarm, as it's well-known that armies of bots are used to boost the ratings of products, but enough of the reviews here post videos, images, and analysis for us to be satisfied in their legitimacy.

You can see in a video in one user review (opens in new tab) how the locking mechanism works, and it's simple to use, with a small twist used to change to your desired weight.

You could still get a pair of larger 55lbs weights for the price of a single Bowflex dumbbell, as the two-dumbbell set from the better-known brand costs $429 at discount. Check out that deal here:

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelecTech 552 adjustable dumbbells pair | $549.00 now $429.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - The Bowflex SelecTech dumbbells is a popular quick-change set running up to 52.5lbs. Bowflex are a popular and reliable manufacturer, and the weights come with a free one-year subscription to the JRNY workout app.

