This could be the last big LG G7 ThinQ leak before it’s announced

The LG G7 ThinQ is being unveiled later today, but ahead of that someone has apparently already snapped and shared some live photos of the phone.

Posted on the Ppomppu forum, the images claim to have been taken in a store which had clearly jumped the gun in displaying the G7 ThinQ, and they show the phone from both the front and back, highlighting the dual-lens camera and rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

The back is likely glass and you can see here that it seems to be a fingerprint magnet, as glass phones often are. Round the front meanwhile there are slim bezels and a notch (hidden here by black bars to either side).

We’ve heard before that the notch can be hidden, so that’s no surprise, and the rest of the design also lines up with earlier leaks, so this probably really is the LG G7 ThinQ, especially as we’re so close to launch.

This could be the last leaked LG G7 ThinQ image. Credit: Ppomppu/Slashleaks

No surprises

There may not be many surprises when it is announced, as earlier rumors have also revealed many of the likely specs, including dual 16MP cameras, a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB of RAM and powerful speakers, while LG itself has already confirmed that the G7 ThinQ has a 6.1-inch QHD+ LCD display.

Still, even if there’s no new information at the announcement, the LG G7 ThinQ is shaping up to be an exciting phone, and if nothing else we should soon know when it will go on sale and how much for. Check back on TechRadar later for all the details.

Via Slashleaks and GSMArena