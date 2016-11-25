Trending
The newly launched Blu Vivo 6 has a sweet Black Friday deal

Blu comes to the UK

Blu is one of very few phone manufacturers based in the US and it has finally made its way to the UK with a brand new low cost but high spec phone.

The Blu Vivo 6 is exclusive to the UK and is already on sale for Black Friday.

It’s standard retail price is £239.99, but today it’s £184.99 for Black Friday. That's a discount of £55.

Blu Friday

The Blu Vivo 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, a fingerprint sensor and 64GB of internal storage.  It also features a metal uni-body design, but you’re restricted to only the bold colour choices of either Rose Gold or Gold.

The Vivo 6 packs in 4GB of RAM, a MediaTek Helio P10 chipset and a 3130mAh battery.

Camera wise it features a 13MP shooter with laser focus, phase detection autofocus and Full HD video recording. On the front there’s an 8MP shooter with a wide angle lens as well.

It’s running Android 6 Marshmallow software, but Blu have confirmed to TechRadar it plans to upgrade it to Android 7 Nougat in the future.

Perhaps the highlight though is a feature called Fake Call, which allows you to press a button and soon receive a "phone call" from an unknown number to give you an excuse to get out of awkward situations.

