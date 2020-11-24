This Black Friday deal will help you upgrade your PC gaming throne for less

Secretlab makes some of the best gaming chairs on the market, with excellent build quality and plenty of cushion and support for long gaming sessions - and now you can save big with this Black Friday deal.

Secretlab is holding a Black Friday sale on its website right now, where it's cut the price on all of its most popular chairs by up to a whopping $100. The Secretlab Omega, one of our favorite gaming chairs, is just $349.

We have used the Omega as our personal office chair for over a year, and it's consistently been one of the most comfortable chairs we've ever sat in, and the Secretlab Titan is just as comfortable, and it's bigger, which is good news for anyone that found the narrow form factor of the Omega to be too restrictive.

These chairs are still on the expensive side, but with these discounts, they hit the sweet spot of comfort vs. value. And don't worry - this chair should last quite a while.

