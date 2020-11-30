This Alienware m15 R3 Cyber Monday deal can save you $650 - while it lasts

Move fast and grab this Dell Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop for just $1,599.99 over on Dell's website - a massive $650 off the retail price - in one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've seen so far (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Fantastic Performance For Less Dell Alienware m15 R3: $2,249.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

Save $650 - Slay the competition with the Dell Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop with 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10875H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 VRAM graphics, 32GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD 300Hz display with 3ms response time.View Deal

The Dell Alienware m15 R3 is one of the best gaming laptops we've seen in recent years and it's an even better piece of kit with this huge Cyber Monday deal over on Dell's website.

Loaded up with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10875HNvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 VRAM graphics, 32GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD 300Hz display with 3ms response time, this is a premium gaming machine for the price of an upper-midrange laptop, so it's an easy deal to recommend to anyone looking for a high-end gaming laptop this holiday season.

