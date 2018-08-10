This airport is giving away free Light Phones to social media-weary travellers

If you struggle to switch off from work emails and social media when you’re on holiday, London City Airport may have the solution.

The airport has teamed up with New York-based start-up Light Company to provide customers with a free Light Phone in a bid to help people curb their smartphone addiction while also giving them access to a phone line while abroad.

Passengers travelling to any of London City Airport’s 44 destinations between August 13 and August 27 will be eligible to register their interest in receiving a Light Phone by visiting the dedicated website .

Plain and simple

The Light Phone has a simple interface with an intentional lack of traditional smartphone features, and is only able to receive and make calls. Users can save just nine speed-dial phone numbers, and will be able to forward calls from their existing number.

Designed to be used “as little as possible”, the Light Phone has a sleek, minimalist look with a simple OLED display, and was created in response to the growing complexity of smartphones.

Digital detox

As part of the deal, customers will be required to sign a memorandum of understanding committing themselves to 48 hours of Light Phone use, with their smartphone turned off. The phone will come with a prepaid EE pay-as-you-go SIM card , which is valid for one month, and passengers travelling to New York’s JFK airport will be provided with a US SIM card.

Liam McKay, Director of Corporate Affairs at London City Airport said: “I know from personal experience that it’s not always possible to avoid screen time when on downtime, as my wife will attest. This is an opportunity for some of our passengers, including those who typically use the airport for business travel, to try a digital detox.”