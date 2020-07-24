This 65-inch 4K TV gets a massive $1,000 price cut at Best Buy

Best Buy's 3-day sale kicks off today with fantastic deals on laptops, headphones, tablets, and, most importantly, 4K TVs. Our top pick is the TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV that's on sale for $999.99 (was $1,999.99). That's a massive $1,000 discount and the best price we've found for the Roku TV.

The 65-inch QLED TV delivers a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Vision HDR. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV. You'll get access to thousands of apps like Netflix and Hulu and even your gaming console without switching inputs on the TV. The enhanced voice remote also allows you to browse channels, launch movies, and adjust the volume completely hands-free.

This is not only a fantastic deal but also an incredible price for a feature-rich big-screen 4K TV. Best Buy's 3-day sale ends on Sunday, so you should snag this deal now before it's gone.

TCL 65-inch 8-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV: $1,999.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a massive $1,000 price cut on this feature-packed TCL 65-inch TV. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

