This 50-inch 4TV deal is just $199 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV deal, then you've come to the right place. Walmart's 'Daily Deal Drop' sale is happening now, and you can find incredible deals on best-selling TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sceptre, and more.

Walmart's top TV bargain that's sure to go fast is the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $199.99. That's a $200 discount and a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV.

Even if this Sceptre TV isn't the best TV in the world, it's still a 4K Ultra High-Definition TV, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. Some people are going to find that's the upgrade they need from 1080p TVs.

Sure, the Sceptre TV lacks smart functionality, but it does include four HDMI ports and that $199 price tag makes it easy to add a cheap streaming device to your cart.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $199.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for only $199.99. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Shop more of Walmart's best TV deals below, and keep in mind these discounts are limited-time offers that are ending soon.

The best Walmart TV deals:

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $278 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $278. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

JVC 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $399 $289 at Walmart

You can get the JVC 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $289 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can seamlessly stream content from the home screen of your TV.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $328 $298 at Walmart

Get the Vizio 50-inch V-Series TV on sale for $298 at Walmart. The 4K UHD TV offers smart capabilities and has Chromecast built-in which allows you to stream content from your phone to the TV.

Philips 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $398 $318 at Walmart

Get the premium Philips 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $318 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can change the channel, find movies, adjust the volume, and more using just your voice.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $379.99 at Walmart

You can score a massive $520 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

LG 60-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV $499.99 $398 at Walmart

This deal is going fast! You can snag the LG 60-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for just $398. The UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices completely hands-free.

JVC 70-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $899.99 $549.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $350 on the JVC 55-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can seamlessly stream content from the home screen of your TV.

