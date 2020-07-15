These Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are just $199 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are industry-leading cans, with powerful sound and the best noise cancellation money can buy. We've seen these headphones hitting sales prices of around $270 over the past few months, but that's nothing compared to the recent savings on offer at Amazon and Newegg.

For just $199 you can pick up a refurbished set of Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones at Amazon right now. Considering you're getting the comprehensive 90 day Amazon Renewed guarantee, with all the professional inspection and renovation that that warranty entails, that's a fantastic offer and an excellent way to pick up the best headphones on the market for far less than you usually would.

However, if you're not interested in picking up a refurbished headphone deal all isn't lost. You'll find a brand new set for just $219.99 at Newegg this week as well. Dropping well over $100 compared to the original MSRP and $60 below the usual sales price, this is an absolute steal and well worth jumping on if you're after a pair of noise canceling headphones.

We're going into more detail on these Sony WH-1000XM3 headphone deals just below, but you can find all the latest prices in the UK and Australia at the bottom of the page as well.

Check out all the latest Sony WH-1000XM3 sales and prices

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM3 deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise canceling headphones - renewed | $199.99 at Amazon

Backed by Amazon's 90-day guarantee, there's enough peace of mind to make this $199 sales price on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones well worth it. These are renewed, so you may find small signs of casual wear and tear, but they have also been thoroughly inspected and refurbished as well.

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise canceling headphones - new | $349 $219.99 at Newegg

Or, you can pick up a brand new set for just $20 more at Newegg. This is a fantastic Sony WH-1000XM3 deal considering the usual sales price hits around $270.

The latest Sony WH-1000XM3 deals

