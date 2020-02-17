The XPS 13 laptop gets a $250 price cut for Dell's Presidents' Day sale

Dell's annual Presidents' Day sale has arrived with massive savings throughout the site. You can score Black Friday-like prices on best-selling laptops, monitors, TVs, and more. Our top sale pick is the Dell XPS 13 laptop that's on sale for $649.99. That's a $250 discount and the best price we've found for the powerful laptop.
The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 21 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.
This is a fantastic price for a powerful laptop, and this deal also qualifies for free shipping. Dell's Presidents' Day sale ends today, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.
Dell XPS 13 Laptop:
$899.99 $649.99 at Dell
The Dell XPS Touch Laptop gets a $250 price cut at Dell's Presidents' Day sale. The lightweight laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor.
View Deal
