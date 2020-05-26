The XPS 13 laptop gets a $250 price cut at Dell

While Memorial Day sales might be over, you can still score a price cut on Dell's best-selling XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop. For a limited time, you can get the powerful XPS 13 on sale for $1,399.99. That's a $250 discount and the best price we've found for the tablet-laptop hybrid. If you're looking for a traditional laptop with a cheaper price tag, Dell also has the XPS 13 laptop on sale for $699.99.

The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge Touch Display display and packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. The powerful 2-in-1 laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we mentioned above, this is a fantastic deal for a powerful 2-in-1 laptop and the best price we've seen for this specific model. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price any time soon.

Today's best XPS 13 laptop deals:

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,649.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

You can score a $250 price cut on the XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop at Dell's Memorial Day sale. The convertible laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge Touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,018.99 $699.99 at Dell

A fantastic price, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is on sale for $699.99. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor.

