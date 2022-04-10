The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be upgrading to a 108MP main camera

Audio player loading…

With all of the Samsung Galaxy S22 business now out of the way, our thoughts are turning towards the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables, expected in August – and it sounds as though the former device could be getting a substantial camera upgrade.

According to seasoned Samsung tipster Dohyun Kim (opens in new tab) (via Notebookcheck.net (opens in new tab)), the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is in line for a 108MP main camera. That matches up with what we saw in the Galaxy S22 Ultra model, and is a substantial jump from the 12MP main camera sensor on board the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Earlier this week we heard rumors from another source that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would also be borrowing the 10MP 3x optical zoom telephoto lens on board the Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus, so we're now getting a better idea of the camera setup on the upcoming foldable.

What we think we know so far

As August approaches, we're starting to hear more and more about what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might have in store for us. If Samsung gets this right, it could be the number one foldable on the market for the foreseeable future.

In terms of selfie cameras, the word is that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will keep the same in-display camera as its predecessor, the current Galaxy Z Fold 3. There have also been several reports that the price could come down this year as well.

S Pen support is widely expected, and unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might actually have a dock for the stylus. Expect to hear more about the foldable phone as we get closer to the expected launch in a few months.

Analysis: foldable phones continue to catch up

There's no doubt that going foldable with a smartphone purchase means you lose out in various other areas – your bank balance will be significantly lower, for a start, but the foldables on the market at the moment don't necessarily match up with the conventional flagships in certain areas, including camera quality.

That's understandable: getting a phone screen to fold involves an incredibly complex and challenging engineering process, and you would expect other components to be cut back for technical reasons and to keep the cost of the overall device somewhat reasonable.

As this new rumor shows though, foldable phones are quickly catching up to the traditional smartphone. Soon there might only be a slight price premium to pay if you want to buy a foldable Samsung phone rather than a non-folding one.

Hopefully, we'll see more and more foldable options show up for consumers as time goes on. While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is being tipped to get a lot of upgrades this time around, the improvements for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are rumored to be more modest, which should mean that it comes in at a more attractive price point.