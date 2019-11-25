The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus gets a $300 price cut for Black Friday at Best Buy

Black Friday 2019 is less than a week away, and retailers like Best Buy are getting a head start with early doorbuster deals that you can shop right now. Best Buy's Black Friday sale has hundreds of bargains on best-selling items, which include the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phone.



For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Note 10 Plus on sale for $799.99. That's a $300 discount and the best price we've found for the unlocked phone.



The Galaxy Note 10 Plus features a massive 6.8-inch display which comes in handy when taking notes with the included S Pen. The Galaxy Note phone features a 10MP front-facing camera that sits discreetly in the center of the phone and includes a DepthVision camera that the Note 10 lacks. The water-resistant phone features 512GB storage and 12GB of RAM and is available in Aura Black, Glow, and White and a Blue color that's exclusive to Best Buy.



To receive the $300 discount from Best Buy, you must activate your phone from AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. If you're not interested in activating your phone today, you can still save $200 and activate with a carrier at your convenience.

