The PlayStation Store is currently having a massive sale

If, like me, you’ve got an increasingly large pile of games that you’ve been meaning to pick up in a sale, then your time might have arrived.

That’s right, the season of crazy deals is upon us, and Sony is getting into the action with a pretty substantial PlayStation Store sale, with price reductions of up to 70% promised.

The sale is even better for current PlayStation Plus subscribers, who will get discounts in addition to the pre-existing savings that their Plus subscription gives them.

Top picks

There are some excellent games in the list, including Deus Ex: Mankind Divided , which came out earlier this year, which our reviewer Jake Tucker recommended that you play right away.

Well if you ignored his advice (rude), you’ll now be able to pick it up at a 34% discount for £32.99 .

Other top picks include 25% discounts on this year’s excellent Ratchet and Clank remake, at £22.49 , and the decent-but-flawed Street Fighter V at £34.99 .

Some might balk at the inclusion of a game like The Order: 1886, which reviewed terribly upon its release, but we’d argue that a sale like this is the perfect time to look at such a divisive game. If you want to try out one of the biggest flops of 2015, then its 30% discount to £24.49 might just be the perfect time to do it.

A full list of the discounted games is available on the PlayStation Blog .