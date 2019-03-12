The Photography Show 2019: what's on at this year's show

The Photography Show 2019 hits Birmingham, UK later this week, running from Saturday March 16 through to Tuesday March 19 and incorporating The Video Show.

The event promises more than ever for photographers and videographers, whether they're a pro making a living from imaging or a beginner simply looking to get inspired by something new.

Dates: Saturday 16 – Tuesday 19 March Opening times: 10:00 – 17:00 (every day) Location: Birmingham NEC, UK

This year's show is set to cherry-pick the best bits from previous years and combine them with many brand-new elements. If you're planning to go along are some highlights to look out for.

Brand new video-centric show

This year is extra special for those keen on video, with the launch of The Video Show. A number of manufacturers will be exhibiting their video-centric kit, from the biggest names in the business through to smaller specialist companies. Companies confirmed for the show include Panasonic, Sigma, Atomos and RØDE.

Pro videographers such as Daniel Peters, Ivo Marloh, Leanne Perrins and Rupert Cobb will be giving talks and holding masterclasses at the In Motion stage, covering everything from how to capture HDR and 360-degree video through to understanding codecs and getting top-quality audio.

The newest toys from the biggest names

The past 12 months have been huge for new photography and video kit, and The Photography Show is a fantastic opportunity to see it all under one roof.

Full-frame delights include Canon's EOS R and EOS RP (Stand D141 and E131) and Nikon's Z6 and Z7 (Stand C11) through to Panasonic's S1R and S1 (Stand D41) and Sony's A7R III (Stand D51). Sony will also have its latest A6400 mirrorless camera and FE135mm f/1.8 GM lens, while Olympus will be showing off its freshest OM-D E-M1X (Stand D91), and Fujifilm will be giving visitors a chance to play with its X-T30 and medium format GFX 50R.

Sigma, Tamron, Zeiss and many others will be bringing their latest lenses to the show, while a raft of accessory manufacturers including Gitzo, Manfrotto, Rotolight and others will be showing off their latest gadgets.

Women Who Photo campaign

This year's event will also welcome the Women Who Photo campaign, which celebrates the contributions of female photographers to the industry.

The work of 15 top female photographers will be exhibited at the show, from Nikon ambassador and automotive photographer Amy Shore and She Clicks female-only Facebook photography group founder Angela Nicholson through to music photographer Jennifer McCord and pro wildlife photographer Tesni Ward.

There will also be a panel discussion on the Photo Live Stage on Saturday, with a selection of the Women Who Photo ambassadors, and many will be giving talks throughout the four days.

Big names imparting their wisdom

This year's Super Stage will welcome photography legend Martin Parr, who'll be talking about his career to date, as well as Pete Souza, who documented Barack Obama's eight years in the White House.

They'll be joined by the likes of Lindsay Adler, Annie Griffiths and Moose Peterson, each of who will be giving the lucky few that manage to grab tickets for their talks an insight into their working world.

There will be plenty of other talks and kit demonstrations at stages and stands around the show. Landscape legend David Noton and pro fashion photographer Lara Jade will be talking at the Canon Spotlight Stage (Stand D141) while Game of Thrones photographer Helen Sloan and National Geographic photographer and director Joe McNally will be sharing their advice over at the Nikon School Stage (Stand C11).

Make sure to check out what's on in advance so you can plan your day.

Grab a bargain

Whether you're looking to trade in some kit and take the plunge into a brand-new camera system, or you're after an exotic piece of glass to complement your existing setup, you'll be able to grab your next bit of kit from some of the leading photography and video retailers at the show.

Camera World (Stand D21), London Camera Exchange (Stand E51 and E62), and Wex Photo Video (Stand C120) will have plenty of kit on show and on sale, while many stands will have their own show-exclusive deals. Don't forget to visit the Disabled Photographers' Society (Stand H121) for the chance to grab a bargain bit of kit too.

