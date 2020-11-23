The Moto G Power is nearly 30% off list price with this Black Friday phones deal

Motorola has unleashed its own Black Friday deals with savings on some of its most popular phones, including the Moto G Power (known as the Moto G8 Power outside the US) and several other affordable handsets. (Not in the US? Scroll below for deals in your region.)

The Moto G Power was already a great deal for $250, with good specs for its affordable tier and quad rear cameras – more than any G-series phone before it. And with a 5,000mAh battery, it lasts longer than many flagship phones out there.

Moto G Power, 64GB: $249 $179 on Amazon

Want to buy somewhere else? Here's the same deal on Motorola's site.

Moto G Power, 64GB: $249 $179 on Motorola

Want to save a little more money on a big-battery budget powerhouse? Pick up the G Power's predecessor, the Moto G7 Power, for $120 off its original price:

Moto G7 Power, unlocked: $249 $129 on Amazon

The Moto G7 Power, predecessor to this year's Moto G Power, is $120 off with this Black Friday deal. The G7 Power has the same-size 5,000mAh battery as its successor, with a 6.2-inch HD Plus display, single 12MP rear camera, and 8MP front-facing camera.

Flagship Motorola deals, too

There's also deals on a few other Motorola phones, like the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus – the brand's first stab at true flagship phones in years. Both boast gorgeous waterfall displays, top-tier specs, and 5G connectivity.

Motorola Edge, 128GB, unlocked: $699 $399 on Amazon

Pick up the Motorola Edge flagship phone for $300 off list price with this Black Friday deal. The Edge packs a huge 6.7-inch OLED Full HD Plus display, Snapdragon 765G chipset, 128GB of storage space, a quad rear camera, and 5G connectivity.View Deal

Likewise, the same deal is available on Motorola's site here. Motorola is also discounting the pricier Motorola Edge Plus – though since it's a Verizon exclusive, you'll only have the option to use it with that carrier:

Motorola Edge Plus, 256GB, Verizon: $999 $699 on Motorola

Grab the Motorola Edge Plus flagship smartphone for $300 off with this Black Friday deal. The Edge Plus packs a huge 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a quad rear camera helmed by a 108MP main shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, and 5G connectivity.View Deal

Motorola deals in your region

For those outside the US, here are deals on the above Motorola phones in your region:

