The Medium is already 10% off in Microsoft's latest Xbox game deals

The Medium is one of the first Xbox Series X exclusive games, with Bloober's psychological horror offering up an early taste of Microsoft's capability with its next-gen platform. That's why its inclusion in this week's Xbox game deals is so surprising.

You'll find 10% off The Medium at Microsoft's digital storefront in both the US and UK this week, with prices in the US dropping to $44.99 (was $49.99) and UK costs sitting at £37.56 (was £41.74). Those are some stunning discounts on such a new release, but hurry - this offer will expire on February 3.

We called The Medium "an unnerving psychological horror bolstered by its unsettling characters, tailor-made score and often unpredictable story" in our recent review, praising its ability to terrify without leaning on jump scares and maintain that retro fixed camera look.

Of course, you'll find plenty of Xbox game deals available this week, and you'll find even more discounts further down the page.

The Medium is also available through Game Pass as well, so if you're not yet subscribed you might be able to save even more cash with a cheap Xbox Game Pass membership. We're also rounding up the latest Xbox Live Gold prices as well. If you're yet to grab an extra cheap Xbox controller, we're rounding up all the lowest prices from around the web.