The Huawei Mate Xs is already sold out in the UAE

It's official- we love foldable phones in the UAE.

Huawei made it's foldable phone, the Mate Xs, available for pre-orders on the 11th of March and, just four days later, the phone has already been sold out.

Priced at AED 9,999 the Huawei Mate Xs is easily the most expensive phone we've come across but that doesn't seem to drive consumers away. In our review of the Mate Xs, we mentioned that it has the best design we've seen for folable phones.

Huawei hasn't released the number of phones that were made available for pre-odering, and if you were looking to pick one up, you'll have to wait a bit longer. We don't currently have any information on when the second batch of phones will be made available for pre-ordering but we will update this article when we find out.