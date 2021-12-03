The GoPro Hero 10's superb Black Friday accessory bundle deal is still going strong

GoPro's Black Friday deal on its flagship Hero 10 Black camera is still running, with the deal effectively giving you a bunch of free accessories with the action cam – although it's not clear how much longer the discount will be available.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GoPro lowered the price of the GoPro Hero 10 Black Accessories Bundle to $399.99 (from $449.99), as long as you sign up for a GoPro Subscription. That price was already available to existing GoPro subscribers at the Hero 10's launch, but right now everyone can get the action cam, plus some very handy accessories, for the camera's usual standalone price.

If you're in the market for a new action cam – or looking to buy one for someone as a present – this is well worth doing, as the bundle's accessories are all very useful. Alongside the camera, which we've named the best GoPro you can buy, you get the Magnetic Swivel Clip (which latches onto metal surfaces, or clips onto non-metallic ones), a spare battery, the versatile Shorty tripod, and a 32GB microSD card.

While this deal is the best one we've seen so far on the Hero 10 Black, you may be wondering whether there's a catch in signing up for a one-year GoPro Subscription.

We've put together an in-depth explainer on the GoPro Subscription, but the short answer is that we think it absolutely makes sense for most people. The reason is because, aside from the up-front discount it gives you on action cams like the Hero 10 Black, the annual Subscription can be canceled at any time before it automatically renews after a year, so you won't be locked into a contract.

Naturally, GoPro is hoping that you'll become too enamored with the benefits of its Subscription to cancel, or simply forget to cancel before the end of the year. Its Subscription certainly brings some big bonuses, most notably unlimited cloud storage (in full original quality) for your video and photos. You also get full access to the GoPro Quik app, discounts on GoPro accessories, and the ability to set up private livestreams (as opposed to public ones on the likes of YouTube and Facebook).

For some people, these benefits will justify the ongoing cost ($49.99 / £49.99 / AU$69.99 per year) of a GoPro Subscription. But if that sounds too pricey for you, we'd suggest getting a discounted GoPro (like the deal above), avoiding GoPro's cloud storage so you don't become too reliant on it, and simply cancelling the Subscription at some point before the year is up.

While this Hero 10 Black deal is still available, it's not exactly clear how long GoPro will be running it. If you've been thinking about getting GoPro's new flagship, we'd suggest doing it sooner rather than later, to avoid missing out on those useful free accessories.

