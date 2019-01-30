The Google Home Hub is back down to its Black Friday price at Walmart

January is a great time to find deals on popular smart home gadgets, and right now Walmart has the top-rated Google Home Hub on sale for $99. That's a $50 discount which brings the smart home display back down to its Black Friday price. This particular Walmart deal also includes a free three month trial of ad-free YouTube Music.



The Google home Hub is a 7-inch smart home display that has the Google Assistant built-in so you can ask questions, set reminders, play music, watch videos and more; all hands-free. The Home Hub is also compatible with your smart home devices, so you can control your lights, set the temperature and turn on your TV - all with the command of your voice. You can also use the display as a digital photo frame and ask Google to show any picture or album you've ever taken in Google photos.



If you think this product sounds familiar, it's because Amazon also has a voice-controlled smart home display called the Echo Show. The main differences between the Google Home and the Echo Show are the size (the Echo show has a 10-inch display compared to the hub's smaller 7-inch screen), and the Echo Show has a front-facing camera for video calls. However, the most significant difference might be the price. Amazon's 2nd-generation Echo Show currently retails for $229.99. That's a $130 price difference between both smart home displays.

