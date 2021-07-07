The Facebook Portal smart display is on sale with a massive $110 price cut

Connect with family and friends and save money with this fantastic deal that we've spotted on the Facebook Portal smart display. For a limited time, you can score a massive $110 discount on the first generation Portal when you apply the code PORTALSUMMER at checkout. That brings the price down to just $69, which is a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display.

Facebook Portal deal

Facebook Portal: $179 $69 at Facebook

Save $110 - You can snag a massive $110 discount on the first generation Facebook Portal with code PORTALSUMMER at checkout. That's the best deal we've seen for the Alexa-enabled Facebook Portal, which features a smart camera that allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram, and your phone completely hands-free. Ends July 31.

View Deal

The 10.1-inch smart home display is part of Facebook's mission to improve video calling by making it completely hands and distraction-free. The first generation Portal features a smart camera that pans, zooms, and widens automatically, so you can move and talk freely while always staying in frame. The Alexa-enabled display also allows you to play music, make calls, and check the weather completely hands-free, and display photos from Facebook, Instagram, and your phone.



This is not only a fantastic deal but also $60 cheaper than Amazon's current price on the Portal. Keep in mind, this is a limited-time offer that ends on July 31, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

See more smart home display deals with our roundup of the best cheap Amazon Echo prices and deals that are happening now.