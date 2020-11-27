The exceptional deal on Lenovo's unique Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet is ending soon

Say hello to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, a unique design in the world of Chromebooks, one that bring a tablet and laptop design together in a single product. For the next eight hours and while stocks last, this device is on sale for $229.99, down from $289.99 using the promo code TurkeyDuet direct from Lenovo.
You get an 8-core, 8-thread processor from Mediatek, a 10.1-inch full HD touchscreen display with an impressive 400 nits brightness, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, two cameras and a backlit detachable wireless keyboard.
The five-point pogo pin and magnet design makes it easy to connect and detach (not unlike the Microsoft Surface tablets), and it’s thin and light in either mode - from 0.28 inches/0.99 lb as a tablet to 0.71 inches /2.02 lb when linked.
"The Lenovo Duet Chromebook strikes the perfect balance between tablet portability and Chromebook utility, all while keeping the price ridiculously low - and somehow packing in a Lich King of a battery that simply refuses to die", that's what our review of this surprising product gave us. Together with a 4.5/5 star.
The Chromebook Duet boots in as fast as eight seconds according to Lenovo, so you’re always moments away from being ready to work or play. Its verified boot helps keep your files virus-free, while automatic updates run seamlessly in the background.
Don't forget that you also get a free 12-month Google One membership that includes 100GB of Cloud Storage (via Google Drive) as well as Google VPN, redeemable on the Chromebook Perks website.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet: $230 at Lenovo Direct
Use eCoupon TURKEYDUET This might just be one of the best value Black Friday Chromebook deal you're going to find. With a Mediatek CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, this is pretty decent spec at an amazing price with 12 month Google One membership.
