The Dyson Airwrap is back in stock right now

If you’re looking to get your hands on the Dyson Airwrap , you’re in luck. It’s available right now at Dyson.com , but you’ll need to be quick as we don’t know how long stocks will last.

Even better, it’ll only cost you $499.99, which is $50 cheaper than the list price, because this is a refurbished Airwrap. According to Dyson, every refurbished item it sells – including its hot air styler – has been rigorously tested by its own engineers and, if necessary, genuine Dyson replacement parts have been used to repair the item. Unfortunately, Dyson doesn’t have any brand-new versions of the Airwrap in stock right now.

The Dyson Airwrap can do the job of the best hair dryers and the best hair straighteners , letting you dry and style your hair, whether you want sleek, smooth tresses, a voluminous bouncy blow-dry, or even curly locks, making it an extremely versatile hair care appliance.

Where to buy the Dyson Airwrap in the US right now

Refurbished Dyson Airwrap Complete (Nickel/Fuchsia): $499.99 at Dyson.com

Dyson currently has stock of the iconic Nickel/Fuchsia version of the Airwrap hot air styler. As we’ve already mentioned, it’s a refurbished model but its style comes with a one-year guarantee, along with all the accessories you get with a brand new model and a storage case. We don’t know how long stock will last, so we suggest you don’t delay in snapping one up.



Refurbished Dyson Airwrap Complete (Purple/Black): $499.99 at Dyson.com

Alternatively, you can also nab a refurbished purple and black version of the Airwrap for the same price direct from Dyson. It comes with the same promises regarding vigorous testing and replacement parts, along with a one-year guarantee. This version was introduced in 2019, but is a limited edition. There are far fewer opportunities to get your hands on this design, so we recommend snapping this up fast.

Where to buy the Dyson Airwrap in the UK right now

Dyson Airwrap Complete (Red): £450 at QVC.com

Just like in the US, stock of the Airwrap in the UK is scarce right now. Unfortunately, Dyson UK isn’t selling any refurbished models and most retailers are out of stock. However, if you’re quick, you can pick up this limited edition Dyson Airwrap in red from QVC. It comes with red accents on the styler and the accessories, including a red leather storage case, and postage is free of charge, too.

The Dyson Airwrap uses warm air to create an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect. This attracts hair towards the barrel and can wrap it around to create curls. Alternatively, it can propel air along the hair strands – in the same way a hair dryer is used when blow drying – to create a sleek, smooth style, and can make styling your hair far easier.