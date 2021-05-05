The best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal we've seen has just returned

The best Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone deal we've ever seen has returned this week, with Adorama offering a record low $278 price tag and a free portable charger worth $39.99. That's bags of value over the regular $349.99 MSRP, saving you $109.99 overall.

We've seen this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal before, with a $70 discount on the headphones themselves and the free powerpack popping up a few times throughout the year so far. The industry leading headphones don't tend to stay at this price for too long, though, so we'd recommend jumping in while this offer is still hot.

The Sony WH-1000XM4s are top of our list of the best headphones, and with excellent noise cancellation, premium audio quality, and a range of cutting edge quality of life features baked in, it's easy to see why. If you'd prefer, you'll also find a similar price drop at Amazon, with a wireless portable charger included instead - though it's worth noting there's less power in the Focus powerbank Amazon is offering for free.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone sales.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in the US

Sony WH-1000XM4 | Mophie Power Boost XXL portable charger: $349.99 $278 at Adorama

Not only is Adorama offering a record low price on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, but you're also getting a free 20800mAh portable charger (worth $39.95) included. That's an excellent offer on a market leading pair of headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4 | Focus wireless quick charge battery pack: $349.99 $279.99 at Amazon

If you're more interested in shorter, faster bouts of wireless charging, we'd recommend picking up this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal from Amazon. You're still getting a great price on the headphones themselves, but dropping down to a 10,000mAh portable charger to get that extra functionality.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, check out the Sony WH-1000XM3 deals below. While you're not getting some of the fancier features here, like automatic conversation recognition and a new level of noise cancellation technology, these cups reined supreme before the XM4s came along and there are some excellent prices available now.

