The best Prime Day TV deal sold out in 60 seconds, but here are the runner-ups

Pour one out: the best Prime Day TV deal is gone. It only lasted a brief one-and-a-half minutes and, like a supernova, it was an ephemeral beauty.

The deal was for a $2,800 Sony OLED TV - last year’s Sony A8G, specifically - that dropped down to $1,499 before selling out completely. As of now, the deal is just sitting there at 100% claimed status, unlikely to ever come back to life.

Goodnight, sweet prince. You were gone too soon.

As tempting as it is to simply mourn the passing of the best Amazon Prime TV deal, Prime Day must go on - and, thankfully, there are a few runner-up TV deals left that are worth considering, one of which is an even newer OLED from LG and some Samsung QLED deals that are almost as good.

Take a look at these:

LG OLED CX 55-inch TV: $1,999.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

It's not a 65-inch OLED, but you can Save $400 on this 55-inch premium LG OLED CX TV in Amazon's latest Prime Day TV deals. That's a considerable discount on such a high end spec, with the CX being one of the best-performing TVs on the market right now.

View Deal

Samsung Q80T 65-inch QLED TV: $1,799.99 $1,697.99 at Amazon

OLEDs are known for their inky black levels, but if you want the best color saturation and highest brightness levels, you should go for a Samsung QLED TV instead. With full array lighting, the Samsung Q80T gives you a taste of OLED performance with a high peak brightness, making it (sort of) the best of both worlds.

View Deal

Hisense H8G 55-inch ULED TV: $599 $499 on Amazon

Hisense might not have the same clout that Sony or LG have, but with prices lower than almost anyone else, it's well-worth taking a look at their wares. Among the best TVs from Hisense this year is the new H8G ULED TV that offers a lot of similar features of the big-name brands at a third of the price.View Deal

LG Nano 85 49-inch 4K TV: $679.99 $596.99 at Amazon

Last but not least, check out this LG Nano Cell TV that was just released earlier this year. Nano Cell, for those who missed the memo, offers a quantum dot-like filter for better color saturation and throws LG's webOS on top. Again, it's not an incredible savings, but with $100 off the regular price, it's a good option. View Deal

Even more Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Looking for more 4K TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.