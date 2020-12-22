5 of the best last-minute gifts from Amazon you can still get before Christmas

The holidays are now so close we can almost taste the eggnog. It's not been the best year, all told, so we're relieved, quite frankly. That said, in the rush of festive excitement, you may well have a friend or family member you haven't bought for yet.

If that's the case, you're cutting it a little close. But, not to worry, we're here to help. At this stage, it's worth heading to Amazon: the company offers free one-day shipping on hundreds of qualifying items – you'll just need a Prime membership, so here's the link for a free 30-day trial for the service if you don't already have it.

There are a lot of items to dig through, so we've selected a few of the products still in stock that you can get from Amazon US before Christmas right now. Note that this is correct at the time of publication on December 22 – and it's worth double-checking that it'll definitely arrive before Christmas where you are when you order.

Amazon's best last-minute gifts:

Echo Dot (2020) Little smart speaker gets a new design Specifications Dimensions: 3.9” x 3.9” x 3.5” Speaker size: 1.6-inch Weight: 11.6 oz. Line out: 3.5mm audio or Bluetooth TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $29.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Alexa voice control + Attractive new design Reasons to avoid - Sound isn't the most powerful - Mostly a design upgrade

The best-selling Amazon Echo device is a voice-controlled smart speaker that works with Alexa to make calls, play music, answer questions, check the weather and so much more. You can also use the compact smart speaker to control other compatible smart home devices with your voice – just ask Alexa to find TV shows, turn on lights, adjust the temperature and more.

This entry-level smart speaker has been upgraded for this year, with a more spherical, sci-fi-esque aesthetic. The changes are mostly skin deep, however, so if you don't like the new design, you may find an even better deal on older models.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Get a smart doorbell delivered before Christmas TODAY'S BEST DEALS $130.19 View at Crutchfield.com Reasons to buy + Feature-packed + Easy to install Reasons to avoid - 1080p video limit

Particularly useful if you're already in Amazon's ecosystem of devices, this smart video doorbell is easy to install, and offers 1080p video with a 160-degree field of view. It's Alexa-compatible, and you can control it from the Ring app, to see what's going on wherever you've placed the camera.

At the time of publication, it's still available to ship before Christmas from Amazon US.

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System Smart home security camera Specifications Resolution: up to 720p Full HD Footage recording: Free cloud storage TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $79.99 View at Amazon 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Works with Amazon Alexa + No monthly subscription fee

The Blink security camera system provides security to your home with a built-in motion sensor alarm that sends alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected. The Blink smart camera is battery powered and includes two AA lithium batteries that provide an impressive two-year battery life. The indoor camera also works with Amazon Alexa and features access on-demand video streaming through the Blink app.

Amazon Fire Stick (4K) The best for streaming 4K content Specifications Picture quality: Up to 4K HDR10+ Voice remote: Yes Alexa-enabled: Yes Storage: 8GB Ethernet port: No - requires aditional adapter TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $39.99 View at Amazon 177 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Alexa Voice Remote + 4K and HDR 10+ + Dolby Atmos Audio

The 4K Fire TV Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Just plug the stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels with storage capacity for thousands of apps, games, and Alexa skills. The Fire device also includes an Alexa voice remote so you can browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Heavy duty performance Specifications Weight: 5.86lb Charge time: 3.5hrs Run time: : 60 mins Bin Volume: 0.76L Handheld mode: Yes Suction power: Up to 150AW TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $489 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great at picking up pet hair + Cheaper than the other V10 models + Handheld mode is handy for quick cleans

A perfect gift for pet owners, the Dyson Animal is designed specifically to suck up pet hairs from your carpets and furniture. The Animal features a torque drive cleaner head that dives deep to clean dirt and hair from carpets, with three power modes for cleaning different floor surfaces. The Dyson Animal also includes a combination tool, a crevice tool, a mini motorized tool, and a soft dusting brush.