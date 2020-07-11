The best gaming laptop deals this weekend can save you up to $300

If you've been looking for a gaming laptop deal this weekend, we've spotted a couple of great ones over at Best Buy that might just be worth your attention.

For those on a budget, this $60 price cut on an Acer Nitro 5 for just $599.99 might just be one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals we've seen in a while. It's got a brand new AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, which is a fantastic addition at this price, as well as a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD - solid specs for a starter gaming machine. Subsequently, this one's a good buy for casual gamers making their first tentative steps into the world of gaming.

If you've got a little more cash in the piggy bank, or need a bit more performance, then check out this new Asus Strix G15 for $899.99, which has just debuted at Best Buy with a fantastic $100 discount. Though some might find the aesthetic a little too garish for their tastes, you can't argue with specs on offer here - a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H, GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD. It's also got a 144Hz screen, which is a nice little feature that most manufacturers like to cheap out on at this price point.

For those really looking for the ultimate gaming laptop deal this weekend then check out this $300 discount on an Asus ROG GU502GV for $1,399.99. With an RTX 2060, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, this is one serious machine that will easily blast through all of the latest games at high setting and 1080p. This is the one to check out if you're only wanting the very best performance and would like to fully future proof your setup for the fast encroaching next generation of games.

Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.



This weekend's best gaming laptop deals

