The Best Buy appliances Labor Day sale is now live - great deals on a wide range of top brands

For those looking to save on their next kitchen refit or simply pick up a new microwave or vacuum cleaner, the Best Buy appliances Labor Day sale is now live on thousands of items and bundle deals.

Particular highlights include some big multi-appliance deals on Samsung, LG and Kitchen Aid ranges, which include refrigerators, ovens, washers and even smaller items like microwaves. Using these offers you'll be able to knock 10% off four or more appliances when bought together, or in the case of KitchenAid, up to $800 if you purchase six or more items.

Not looking for a bundle? There are plenty of offers on individual categories such as ranges, refrigerators and washers, including price cuts of up to $750 currently. You'll have to hurry though, as many of these discounts have been snapped up already - especially the cooking ranges.

We've rounded up a few more Best Buy appliance Labor Day sales just down below, so simply scroll down to see more. You can also find plenty more Best Buy Labor Day sales right here on TechRadar. If you'd like to see what other retailers, such as Home Depot and Lowe's have on sale this week, or a range of other categories, head over to our main Labor Day sales page.





The Best Buy appliances Labor Day sale

Refrigerators: French door refrigerators for as low as $1,099.99

There are potential savings of up to $750 right now on a wide array of French door refrigerators this week at Best Buy. Top brands include Samsung, LG and Kitchenaid, with plenty to choose from across a wide array of budgets and you can even get free delivery.

Ranges: save up to $430 on select ranges

You'll have to hurry if you're looking for a new range this week at Best Buy as several top choices have sold out already. Both gas and electric cookers are on offer, as are plenty of the top brands with free delivery, so head over quickly if you don't want to miss out.

Dryers: save up to $456 on select dryers

Nearly all top dryer brands are being discounted right now at Best Buy, including Maytag, LG, Samsung and LG to name just a few. There's still plenty on offer right now unlike the ranges but we still expect quite a few will go before Labor Day so definitely don't hang around.

Laundry bundles: save up to $540 on washer and dryer bundles

Not just dryers are being discounted right now at Best Buy - you can even get the full laundry package for less with these washer plus dryer combination bundles. Both top loading and front loading appliances are on sale, including some budget-friendly options as well.

Cooking bundles: save up to $1,180 on select wall oven bundles

Add not just style with these brand new wall oven bundles from Best Buy, but also a whole host of the latest tech and smart home functionality. There are bundles for all budgets here, including single wall oven plus cooker top packages for as low as $1,409.

Bundle: save an extra 10% when you buy 4 select Samsung appliances

If you were thinking about giving the kitchen a real refit this fall then consider Best Buy's current promotion on Samsung appliances. Right now you can score a hefty discount if you buy 4 or more appliances - including ranges, refrigerators, microwaves and dishwashers, plus some gift cards on individual purchases as well.

Bundle: save an extra 5% on 3, or 10% on 4 select LG appliances

Best Buy is also running the same promotion on select LG appliances right now - which actually has an even bigger selection than the above Samsung promotion. Included is not just large appliances and microwaves, but also a range of stylers and vacuums, which makes these savings a little more readily accessible.

Bundle: save up to $1,450 on a select KitchenAid appliances

On top of the wide array of upfront discounts now available on the Best Buy store, you can also score some big discounts when you bundle purchase KitchenAid appliances. This ranges all the way up to an $800 discount on 6 or more items, but you can also score a flat $100 off when you purchase a single cooktop or wall oven.

Best Buy offers free delivery on most of their appliances, so there's no need to worry about hidden upcharges or store pickups. These offers will all be running up until the 16th of September but a few categories are already really popular so don't hang around if you're on the hunt for that cheap cooker or refrigerator.

