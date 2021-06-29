The best 4th of July TV sales 2021: 4K TV deals from Best Buy, Walmart and more

The 4th of July is almost here, which means it's a fantastic time to snag epic deals on a range of TVs from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. To help you find all the best offers, we've rounded up the best 4th of July TV sales that are happening right now.



The 4th of July sales event is a great opportunity to snag an already cheap TV at a record-low price, thanks to summer clearance sales on last year's sets. Our 4th of July TV sales guide includes everything from a budget 32-inch HD TV to a massive 70-inch 4K set, from brands like Sony and Samsung, and at a range of prices – so whatever your viewing needs, you’ll find your perfect TV.



We've included the best 4th of July TV sales from your favorite retailers below, followed by the top deals, which are categorized by size to help narrow down your decision. We'll be updating this page with all the latest offers leading up to the holiday event, and if you're looking for other Independence Day offers, you can see our 4th of July sales guide, which includes bargains on appliances, mattresses, laptops, and more.

The best 4th of July TV sales

4th of July TV sales: 32-49 inches

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy has this Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $149.99, plus you'll get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with your purchase for a total savings of $89.99 - a fantastic deal. The smart TV comes with the Fire OS and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

View Deal

TCL 32-inch HD LED Roku Smart TV: $249.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $50 - If you're working with a small space, Walmart has this TCL 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $199.99. That's the best price we've seen for the HD TV, which includes the Roku experience for seamless streaming from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

View Deal

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $369.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you're looking for a small set with 4K resolution, Best Buy has this Toshiba 43-inch TV on sale for $319.99. Considering you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Fire TV experience, and a free Echo Dot with your purchase that's great value.

View Deal

4th of July TV sales: 50-59 inches

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - You don't need to spend big to bag yourself a fully-featured 4K smart TV - here's a great option from Amazon. This Insignia has Fire TV built right in, so you don't have to buy extra Sticks or dongles to enjoy all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video. It's also fully HDR compatible and will work great with any other Amazon Alexa-supported device.

View Deal

TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku TV: $699.99 $627.47 at Walmart

Save $72 - If you're looking for a mid-size TV with a premium viewing experience, then this TCL 6-Series is a great option, and it's currently on sale for $627 at Walmart's 4th of July sale. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's still a decent discount for the 55-inch QLED TV, which delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colors and deep contrasts and comes with the Roku experience and a handy voice remote.

View Deal

Sony 55-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $949,99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Best Buy has this Sony 55-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

View Deal

4th of July TV sales: 60-75 inches

Onn. 70-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $528 at Walmart

Walmart's 4th of July sale has this budget 70-inch set from Onn. on sale for just $528. That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV that includes the Roku OS, allowing you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more.

View Deal

Hisense 65-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $599.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $70 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and a voice remote, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.View Deal

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $749.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - One of our favorite 4th of July TV deals, you can get this brilliant Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $649.99 at Best Buy. The 70-inch set delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colors and sharp contrast thanks to the powerful 4K crystal processor.

View Deal

You can see more offers with our guide to the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening right now.



You can also shop for more bargains with our roundup of the Walmart 4th of July sale and snag a discount at the 4th of July mattress sale event.