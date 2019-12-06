The Apple Watch 4 gets a $100 price cut at Best Buy

If you didn't snag a deal on the Apple Watch during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, then have no fear. Best Buy's Apple Event is happening now, and the sale includes price cuts on the best-selling Apple Watch 4.



You can get the GPS-only Apple Watch 4 on sale for $299. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the feature-rich smartwatch. You can also get the Apple Watch 4 with Cellular on sale from $349, saving you $100. Better yet, the larger 44mm version is only an extra $30.

The Apple Watch 4 is packed with health-focused features and includes a built-in ECG to notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The smartwatch tracks popular workouts and calories burned and offers personalized coaching to keep you motivated.

The swim-proof smartwatch also features a 30% larger display making it easier to see health stats, messages, and notifications. The Series 4 smartwatch provides an impressive 18-hour battery life and includes new features such as fall detection and emergency SOS.



Best Buy's Apple Event sale ends on Sunday, so make sure to take advantage of these deals while you can.

Apple Watch 4 deals:

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: $349 $299 at Best Buy

Get the GPS-only Apple Watch 4 on sale for at Best Buy. The 40mm series 4 smartwatch offers continuous heart rate monitoring is available in a Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band.

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 44mm: $379 $299 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a bigger display, you can get the 44mm Apple Watch 4 on sale for $299 - the same price as the 40mm offer above, but in a different color. The smartwatch includes GPS technology and is available Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band.

Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm: $479 $379 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $379 . The larger 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.



Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular, 40mm: $449 $349 at Best Buy

Get the 40mm Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $349 at Best Buy. That's a $100 price cut and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that includes LTE connectivity and is available with a range of different colored bands.

