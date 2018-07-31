The Android Go powered Nokia 2.1 releasing soon in the UAE

We knew the new Nokia 2.1 (2018) was coming soon, but now we know exactly when and how much it will cost you - at least in the UAE, where the phone is confirmed to be landing on August 8.

Sold across major retailers in the UAE, the Nokia 2 is powered by Android Oreo Go edition that has optimized for low spec phones with lower prices. The phone will cost you just 389 Dirhams in the UAE

Besides Android Go, the other highlight of the Nokia 2 (2018) is the large battery life. Equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, the new Nokia 2 is expected to last for two full days on a single charge.

Nokia 2 (2018) specs

The Nokia 2.1 is powered by the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor with 1GB of RAM, 5.5-inch 720p screen, 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing snapper.

Like other Nokia handsets released in this year, expect premium craftsmanship and design. There’s only 8GB of built in storage but you do have a microSD card for additional space.

You’ll be able to grab the phone in three colors when it arrives August 8- Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver and Grey/Silver.